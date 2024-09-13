Ayush MoS Jadhav plants sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign in capital

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign here on Friday.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national campaign, Jadhav planted an ‘amla’ plant in the memory of his mother at the Ayush Bhawan.

Talking to reporters, the Minister said that the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign is an important step towards environmental conservation and added that through this campaign, people have an opportunity to express their affection towards mothers.

“This campaign is a way to express respect for mothers and the motherland. By joining this campaign, people will feel able to do something special for both their mother and mother earth,” he said.

Jadhav appealed to the people across the country to plant medicinal plants in their vicinity as part of this campaign and take ‘selfies’ and share them on social media.

He said this will also provide an opportunity to others to be a part of this campaign.

The Minister further said, “The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on World Environment Day, 5th June 2024, is taking the form of a global campaign aimed at creating awareness for the protection and sustainable development of our environment.”

He was accompanied by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Mahesh Dadhichi, CEO, National Medicinal Plants Board and other senior officials of the Ministry.

The National Medicinal Plants Board under the Ministry of Ayush has a major role in this campaign, which has also made public the names of some easily available medicinal plants to encourage the public for this campaign.

This is a special initiative of the Ministry of Ayush to make the people aware of medicinal plants along with planting trees, which will also connect the resolution of the Prime Minister with health.