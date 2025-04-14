Modi to flag off historic Katra-Srinagar train, fulfilling Dogra maharaja’s 133-year-old vision

A monumental chapter in India’s rail infrastructure journey will be written on 19 April when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural train between Katra and Srinagar, fulfilling a 133-year-old dream envisioned by the Dogra ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh – to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the nation by rail.

This marks the culmination of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), one of the most ambitious and challenging railway projects ever undertaken in India. Traversing rugged Himalayan terrain, the project includes the awe-inspiring Chenab Bridge – the highest railway bridge in Asia and an engineering marvel in its own right.

Beyond its technical wisdom, the rail link promises to be a transformative lifeline for Jammu & Kashmir, ushering in a new era of connectivity, economic growth, tourism, and regional integration. What once seemed like an impossible dream has now become a powerful symbol of progress and perseverance.

A vision that began over a century ago will finally come to life—bridging distances, uniting people, and reshaping the future of the valley.

The first idea for building a narrow gauge rail link to the Kashmir Valley was mooted over a century ago, when foundation stone was laid for the Jammu – Srinagar rail link by Maharaja Pratap Singh on 1 March 1892, later in 1898 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh.

Four viable routes were found to link Punjab with Srinagar and the Kashmir Valley, the Banihal route from Jammu, the Poonch route via the Jhelum Valley, the Panjar route from Rawalpindi also via the Jhelum Valley and the Abbottabad route from Kalako Serai though Hazara in the upper Jhelum Valley. Detailed surveys were conducted for a mix of meter and broad gauge tracks. However, the inhospitable climate, the tricky terrain, restricted resources and history confined this idea to survey reports and drawing boards.

In 1905 the British also revisited the idea and Maharaja Pratap Singh agreed to the rail line between Jammu and Srinagar via Reasi following the Moghul road. This plan envisaged a narrow gauge track to cross the Pir Panjal range, but the project remained a dream only.

The project was considered several times after independence also, but it was only in the year 1981 sanction was given for the Jammu-Udhampur Rail link project.

In 1994-95, the final rail link between Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) was sanctioned and in the year 2002, the Central government declared this Railway line a National Project.

Being a challenging project that encountered several geological surprises, the work was completed in stages after the extension of the rail link to Kashmir was announced in 1994.

The railways has provided jobs to 804 individuals whose more than 75% land was acquired for the project.

Accessibility for building the project was a real challenge as most sites were highly inaccessible and terrorism infested. Construction of access roads commenced in these remote locations. USBRL has constructed more than 215 km approach roads through treacherous terrain to provide access for tunnel and bridge sites. It has ensured connectivity to about 70 villages consisting of about 1.5 lacs population.

Airlift of heavy construction machinery using Army helicopters from Jammu airport was done. A table top helipad was constructed by levelling a stretch of land near Surukote village in between Dugga and Sawalkote using mere hand tools. MI-26 Helicopters were used for heli-lifting of heavy construction machines, sorties had been conducted and 226 MT load was airlifted to Surukot.

The USBRL project provides faster and more reliable transport options, reducing travel time significantly. The railway line connects key pilgrimage sites like Shri Amarnath Cave temple, Hazratbal shrine, Charar-e-Sharif etc. and beautiful picturesque Kashmir valley, attracting more devotees and tourists to the region. This boosts the tourism industry, leading to increased business for local hotels, restaurants, and other services.

The railway network will help in the smooth transportation of Kashmir’s agricultural products like saffron, apples, and handicrafts to other regions. It will also promote industrialisation.

The railway line will connect different communities, promoting social integration and cohesion across regions.