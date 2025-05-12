Ayush Ministry launches weekly yoga podcast

In a blend of ancient practices with modern lifestyle, a weekly yoga podcast has been launched by the government. The new digital initiative is aimed at bringing the timeless wisdom of yoga to every household.

Union Ayush Minister and Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, launched the podcasts, which are produced by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), through its social media platforms.

The launch on Sunday came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during this year’s March 30 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, where he emphasised the significance of International Yoga Day and its 2025 theme: “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

“The podcast highlights how yoga, once a sacred Indian tradition, has become a worldwide movement for health and harmony,” according to the ministry statement.

The ministry stated that the podcast series is designed to engage listeners with insightful discussions, guided practices, and expert interviews, making yoga accessible and relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds.

The inaugural episode of the podcast sets the tone for a transformative journey into the world of yoga, read the statement. Vibrant conversations about the essence of yoga and its global impact were shared with the listeners in the first episode of the weekly series. It also explores the philosophical roots of this year’s theme, and the ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family.

The special nature of this year’s Yoga Day — which marks the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day— was mentioned in the pilot episode.

The Ministry has unveiled ten signature events to celebrate a decade of International Yoga Day and expand the reach of this ancient Indian practice. These events include Yoga Sangam, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhav, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyog.

The ministry aims to create a world record through Yoga Sangams, by organising yoga camps at one lakh locations. Forging global partnerships with ten countries is also a key goal of this year’s celebrations, highlighted through the Yoga Bandhan events. Such events have already been initiated in countries including Tokyo, Thailand, and Peru.

Community yoga parks will be developed, along with inclusive programmes for the differently-abled, seniors, and children as part of Yoga Samavesh.

While Yoga Prabhav focuses on studies assessing the decade-long impact of yoga on public health, ‘Yoga Connect’ aims to foster global interaction between modern health professionals and yoga experts, and with Samyog promoting its integration into the modern healthcare system.

Authorities have also planned initiatives under Harit Yoga to link yoga with sustainable environmental action. Youth-centric festivals like Yoga Unplugged and Yoga Mahakumbh will feature week-long celebrations across ten cities, culminating on June 21 — International Yoga Day.

The Weekly Yoga Podcast will be available on all major streaming platforms of Minister Jadhav, the Ministry of Ayush, and MDNIY. Each episode will offer a unique blend of tradition, science, and storytelling to inspire listeners to embrace yoga as a way of life, the ministry claimed.