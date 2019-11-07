With Supreme Court’s verdict on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case out any day now, former Solicitor General of India N Santosh Hegde said on Thursday that there should be neither celebration nor protest over the Ayodhya issue.

The retired Supreme Court judge said the nation should accept the judicial pronouncement and there should be no expression of adverse opinion on that.

“And on a matter of principle, as a judicial pronouncement, we must accept it… both sides,” he said. The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

Winning side also should accept gracefully; side which loses also should accept as it is the verdict of highest court in India. And there should be absolutely no adverse reaction, not even celebration should be there”, Hegde told news agency PTI.

“There should be no celebration, there should be no protest either. It should be accepted as a pronouncement of law, it should be respected by everybody,” the former Karnataka Lokayukta added.

One should respect the supremacy of law, he said. “It’s not that the supremacy of law always does justice. Ultimately dispensation is done by human being. There is always some element of error could be there, but in the larger interest of the nation we should learn to accept something which you may not even agree with.

That’s the final view in the country, we should accept it. And that holds good for both the communities,” Hegde said.

Meanwhile the city of Ayodhya has turned into high security area with policemen and troops of Rapid Action Force surrounding the contentious area of Babri Masjid and Hanuman Garhi Temple. Police in Mumbai also has

Senior RSS and BJP leaders reached out to prominent Muslim clerics and intellectuals and held a meeting with them in Delhi on Tuesday during which it was stressed that irrespective of the nature of the top court’s ruling there should neither be ‘junooni jashn’ (excessive celeberation) nor ‘haar ka hungama’ (brouhaha over defeat).

The meeting, held at the residence of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was attended by RSS leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali.

“A historic dialogue was held today in which Muslim intellectuals and clerics participated. At the meeting, it was stressed that all efforts should be made to strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country under all circumstances,” Naqvi told reporters after the meeting.