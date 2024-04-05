Ayodhya now the most popular global religious tourism destination

Ayodhya has turned into the most popular religious tourism destination of the world surpassing even Mecca and Vatican City.

After the consecration of Ram Lalla, as many as 1.70 crore devotees have visited the city till April 3. No religious place in the world boasts of such a large number of pilgrims.

Though authorities have requested devotees not to reach Ayodhya on Ram Navami to avoid undue rush amid the prevalent heat-wave conditions in the birthday of Lord Ram, the officials were expecting a surge of pilgrims on April 17. The Ram Temple Trust expects around 5 million people to visit Ayodhya during Navratri starting from April 9 and culminating on Ram Navami.

According to trust officials, every day, around two lakh devotees arrive for darshan and worship. “Between January 22 and April 3, over 1.70 crore devotees visited the Ram Lalla temple. Over 50 lakh devotees are likely to reach Ayodhya for the Ram Navami fair during Navratri,” said Dr. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to reports about 90 lakh people visit Vatican City, the highest religious place for the Catholics, every year. Mecca, the highest religious place for Muslims, witnessed the arrival of around 1.35 crore pilgrims this year. However, in Ayodhya, where a mere 5,000 people used to visit every day in 2019, two lakh people are landing here every day this year, the Trust officials said.

After the consecration of Ram Lalla, the economy of Ayodhya has gained wings. The land rate here has increased 10 times. About 700 people have converted their houses into homestays which was nearly 100 in the last two years

Similarly, star hotels are coming up while small businesses are employing people, the officials said.