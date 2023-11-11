Ayodhya celebrates 7th Deepotsav under Yogi govt

The city of Lord Ram is witnessing the celebration of the seventh Deepotsav under the Yogi government this year.

On Saturday morning, a massive procession featuring 18 majestic and divine tableaux depicting the character of Lord Ram captivated onlookers. Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh flagged off the procession.

The procession, showcasing the life of Shri Ram, commenced from Udaya Square in Ayodhya and made its way to Ram Katha Park.

Artists from various states across the country took part in the grand procession and presented a mesmerizing performance.

The streets were lined with enthusiastic spectators as the procession featured major folk dances from different regions of India.

Along the route, Aarti of the Tableaux was performed at various locations. Special gratitude was also expressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the priestly community of Ayodhya.

On this occasion, the Tourism and Culture Minister said, “Ram Nagari will host a Deepotsav celebration. A new record of lighting the largest number of diyas in the world will be set once more. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform Lord Ram’s coronation during this festival of lights. The most important aspect will be the presence of diplomats from 50 major countries during Lord Sri Ram’s coronation.”

He stated that this festival of lights reminds everyone of Tretayug, when Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka. The warm and jubilant welcome extended by the people of Ayodhya during that time is vividly mirrored in the enthusiasm witnessed on the city’s streets today. He asserted, “Ayodhya is the cherished jewel of India, and the cultural message emanating from this celebration will resonate on the global stage, conveying the essence of Indian Sanatan culture to audiences worldwide.”

The vibrant tableaux taken out in Ayodhya were created by the Tourism Department and Information Department. Within the Information Department’s tableau collection, a vivid array of themes came to life, featuring depictions of Putreshthi Yagya and the assurance of security for all, fear-free society, Gurukul education and children’s rights, basic education, Ram Sita marriage, and arrangements being made by the government for the marriage of daughters.

The visual narratives further encapsulate Ahilya’s upliftment and the Mission Shakti initiative, highlighting the paramount importance of women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance. The tableaux touched upon various aspects, including facilities provided by helpline numbers 1090 and 1076, Panchvati/Forest and Environment, Rameshwaram Setu (construction of bridges in Uttar Pradesh), Pushpak Viman and Science and Technology, and better air connectivity.

Additionally, the tableau narratives delve into the contextual story of Kevat, emphasizing its implications for social welfare. The majestic Ram Darbar tableau contributes to the visual narrative of enhanced law and order.

The tableau collection includes vivid representations of Shabari-Ram Milap, initiatives focused on women’s welfare, the symbolic portrayal of Lanka Dahan, and campaigns against criminals and land mafia.

Likewise, within the tableaux presented by the Tourism Department, a thematic narrative unfolded, with seven tableaux corresponding to the seven chapters: Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sundar Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand. Additionally, a tableau centered around the Ram Rath theme added to the rich tapestry of the presentation.