Avoid glamorising crime, Haryana DGP urges the media

With gangsters hogging the limelight with sensational crimes in the recent past, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana Shatrujeet Kapur said on Thursday that criminals should not be glorified.

Addressing a press conference at Hisar, the DGP said it is everyone’s collective responsibility to avoid glamorising crime and criminals. “It will help prevent the youth from being attracted to crime and break the chain of organised crime,” he said, calling upon media persons not to glorify criminals in their news.

Kapur said when a criminal’s name is mentioned in the news, people might perceive it as fame and start seeing themseves as heroes.

Meanwhile, the DGP said along with maintaining law and order, the police department’s priorities include women’s safety, drug abuse, and cybercrime. He said to eradicate drug addiction, the police are trying to break its supply chain.

Kapur said to have a strong information system, drug sellers, hostel watchmen, and village guards are being made aware so that they can keep an eye on those selling and buying drugs in their area and immediately inform the police.

The DGP said the government is amending the CrPC to make crime investigations more humane and scientific. The police department is currently recruiting 4,000 constables. The department’s workforce is being increased through recruitment from time to time.

He said 99.9 per cent of people in society are law-abiding, but the police personnel has to instill fear of law in the minds of one per cent of anti-social elements.

Kapur said now people who indulge in bullying will be dealt with strictly. He said strict steps would be taken to deal with people who stand in groups and comment on women.