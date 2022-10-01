Follow Us:
Avalanche again hits hills near Kedarnath temple

Avalanche continued to strike Kedarnath region as the devotees witnessed a snow storm on the hills of Kedarnath around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Seeing the snow storm, the devotees who reached Kedarnath got panicked.

IANS | October 1, 2022 3:28 pm

Avalanche again hits hills near Kedarnath temple (Photo: IANS)

As per the information, there is no news of any damage so far. The administration team is going to inspect the site after reaching there.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay said, “There was no damage to Kedarnath temple. There has been an avalanche on the hills of Kedarnath. But the temple is safe. There is no damage to the temple.”

This is the second snow storm on the Kedarnath hills within a few days. Earlier on September 22, there was an avalanche in Chorabari Glacier behind Kedarnath dham.

