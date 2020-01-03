Due to the extraordinary circumstances of bushfires in Australia, its Prime Minister Scott Morrison has canceled his visit to India scheduled from January 14 to 16, sources told on Friday.

The speculations of canceling his visit were on high earlier as well after the news of bushfire came out as the Australian PM had hinted earlier in the day as well that he is inclined to cancel the official trip to Indie due to the bushfire in Australia.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs of India had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

“PM Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians and on his own behalf on damage to life and property in Australia due to severe and prolonged bushfires,” MEA said.

PM Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia.

“PM Modi looked forward to welcoming the PM of Australia in India on a state visit at a mutually convenient time later in the year,” MEA said.

At least 12 people were dead as major bushfire engulfed in Australia’s southeast coast this week and a fourth was missing and feared dead, as navy ships rushed to provide supplies and assist with evacuations.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said, “Sadly, we can report today that police have confirmed a further three deaths as a result of the fires on the South Coast”.

“Police are also at Lake Conjola now, where a house has been destroyed by fire and the occupant of that home is still unaccounted for”, Worboys added.

The wildlife park was threatened by an out-of-control bushfire, though zookeepers and firefighters managed to save all 200 animals.

About 4,000 people in the town of Mallacoota in Victoria headed to the waterfront after the main road was cut off.

PM Morrison was also due to visit Japan from January 16 to 17.