Atishi will function like a rubber-stamp CM: Vijender Gupta

Reacting to Delhi Education Minister Atishi elevation, Gupta said, “Atishi will function like a rubber-stamp CM with the real control in Kejriwal’s hands. She will do exactly as Kejriwal directs. She will remain only a dummy CM of Delhi.”

The leader of the Opposition said, “By appointing Atishi, who is a supporter of leftist ideology, as CM, Kejriwal has revealed his own left-leaning face to the public. It is deeply saddening that Delhi’s leadership is being handed over to a woman whose family members were active in efforts to save Afzal Guru, the main accused in the Parliament attack.”

“By installing a leftist-minded person like Atishi as CM, Kejriwal is covertly trying to implement a leftist agenda in Delhi. By being forced to resign, he has made it clear that he is attempting to escape responsibility for 10 years of misrule and corruption under the AAP government. Kejriwal is avoiding presenting his report card to the public,” Gupta said.

Taking a swipe at Atishi, he said, “The situation in Delhi will deteriorate even further as Atishi’s tenure as a minister has been entirely unsuccessful. As water minister, she failed to take action on the hundreds of incidents of waterlogging caused by the monsoon. As PWD minister, the current state of Delhi’s roads is evident to all.”

He urged the people of Delhi not to be under any illusions about Atishi.

Warning the people of Delhi against having any illusions about Atishi, he said the BJP has already exposed the rampant corruption due to financial irregularities in educational institutions during her tenure as education minister.

“Her appointment as CM will not change the state’s condition or direction. In the next Assembly elections (2025), the people must decide what kind of government they want in Delhi – one aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India,’ or the AAP government, which is deeply entrenched in corruption,” said Gupta.