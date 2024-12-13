Atishi must answer about her parents defending Parl attack convict: Sachdeva

On the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said city residents expect Chief Minister Atishi to condemn the fateful episode and issue a statement against Afzal Guru, who was behind the conspiracy.

His remarks come as he accused her parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, of defending the convicts and submitting mercy petitions to the President.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief emphasized that the people of the national capital demand answers from her about her parents’ role in defending the Parliament attack convicts, particularly Afzal Guru.

Advertisement

He claimed that people want to know as to why her parents signed the petition in favor of Guru, to prevent him from strict punishment.

Sachdeva slammed Atishi for keeping silent on her parents supporting Guru, while stating that on the other hand, she keeps raising issues about the city’s law and order now and then.

He said that Atishi must give clarity about not speaking on the issue, as she now holds a constitutional position.

Sachdeva said that the CM must come forward and condemn the attack, pay tributes to the martyrs and give clarity about her parents’ role.