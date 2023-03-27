Atiq, Ashraf to be brought to Prayagraj amid tight security cover

The Prayagraj Police will bring Mafia don Atiq Ahmed from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj. Atiq’s brother Ashraf, presently lodged in Bareilly jail will also be brought to Prayagraj.

A police team reached Sabarmati Jail on Saturday and they will bring Atiq to Prayagraj by road. Another police team is in Bareilly to bring Ashraf. A 40-member police team led by IPS Abhishek Bharati has been sent to bring Atiq.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said here on Sunday that the court has fixed March 28 as the date for pronouncing the verdict in an old kidnapping case. In this case all the accused have to be produced in the court.

He said that a police team has been sent to Sabarmati Jail to bring the accused mafia Atiq Ahmed, to produce him in the court. In this case Atiq’s brother Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj from Bareilly Jail, he added.

According to sources, the sentence in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case may be announced on March 28.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav apprehended that Atiq could meet with an accident on his way from Ahmedabad as predicted by a state minister. Yadav alleged that UP Minister JPS Rathore had predicted that the vehicle carrying Atiq would meet with an accident.