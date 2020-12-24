Amid the trace of new strain of coronavirus in UK, at least 22 people who came to India from the country in the past few days have tested positive.

As per the reports, eleven people who came from or via the UK have tested positive in Delhi, eight in Amritsar, two in Kolkata and one in Chennai.

There have been no confirmed instances of the mutant strain anywhere in India so far, the government has said.

The central government has assured that the new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far.

The assurance comes amid the rapid spread of the new strain from the country leading to ban of flights to and from UK by many countries including India.

“The new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far,” said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

“As of now, it has no impact on the potential of vaccines being developed in our country and which are available in other countries,” he added.

The Ministry of Health has issued new standard operating procedure (SOP) due to new strain of coronavirus detected which includes RT-PCR testing on arrival, separate isolation for those testing positive, institutional quarantine for co-passengers for those who tested positive for travellers arriving from the United Kingdom.

India has ban flights to and from UK after several other countries have banned the flights to and from UK.