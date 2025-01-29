At least 15 pilgrims feared dead in stampede-like incident in Mahakumbh

At least 15 pilgrims were feared dead and over 50 people, mostly women, injured during a stampede-like situation in the Mahakumbh late Tuesday night even as the Amrit snan on Mauni Amavasya of the 13 Akharas commenced late today, amid tight security measures.

Government officials were tight lipped over the incident and claimed that it was not a stampede and just an overcrowding, but reports said that around 15 bodies have been brought to the Sarup Rani Nehru medical college for postmortem.

Over 50 people, mostly women, injured in the incident, were in a critical condition, reports said.

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders have condoled the deaths in the incident.

Meanwhile, the situation in and around Prayagraj is very tense as people have been stopped at different places who were on their way to Sangam.

Security personnel were facing problems in evacuating the ghats to allow fresh devotees to take bath.

Several bridges on Ganga and Yamuna along with pontoon bridges were overloaded with people as around 5 crore people are still on their way to reach Sangam, sources here said.

There was a stampede-like situation near the Sangam nose at around 1.30 AM on Tuesday night. SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi has refused to confirm any deaths in the incident so far and claimed that the incident happened due to overcrowding. He said people were bathing at all ghats and even Amrit snan of the Akharas started at 11AM.

Mela officials have claimed that till 12 noon, 5.04 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. They also claimed that till now, over 24 crore people have visited Sangam since January 13 when the Mahakumb commenced.

Eye witnesses alleged that the overcrowding was witnessed as most of the pontoon bridges were closed due to Amrit snan leading to the crowds reaching the confluence, and some people falling on barricades. On seeing this, the rumours of stampede started.

Besides, entry and exit routes at Sangam Nose were not different. People were going back by the same path, pilgrims were coming from. In such a situation, when the stampede took place, people did not get a chance to flee and they fell on each other.

More than 70 ambulances reached the Sangam Nose after the accident. The injured and the dead were taken to the hospital.

After the accident, NSG commandos took control of the Sangam Nose and entry of common people in the area was closed.

Devotees have been stopped in the districts bordering Prayagraj to control the increasing crowd.

Today is a bath of Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh and about 9 crore devotees are expected to be present in the city.