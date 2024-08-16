Assembly elections in J&K in 3 phases, Haryana in single phase: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October, while in Haryana in a single phase on 1st October.

The counting of votes in J&K and Haryana will take place on 4th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in J&K by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

Advertisement

This is the first Assembly elections in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar while announcing the schedule for the Assembly polls in J&K said, “Elections in J&K will be held in three phases. This is a much shorter period than the parliamentary election (Lok Sabha polls) which were held in five phases.”

Informing that there are 90 Assembly seats in the Union Territory , he said out of these, nine are reserved for the STs and seven for SCs.

He said the total number of electors in J&K are 87.09 lakh. The first time voters are 3.71 lakh. The total number of polling stations are 11,838.

The CEC said in the first phase, polling will be held in 24 Assembly constituencies on 18th September. The notification will be issued on 20th August and the last date of filing nomination is 27th August.

He said the scrutiny of nomination will take place on 28th August and 30th August is the last date of withdrawal of candidature.

Mentioning about the second phase, Kumar said polling will take place on 25th September and added that on 29th August the notification will be issued. The last date for filing nomination is 5th September and next day the scrutiny will be held. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 9th September.

The CEC said voting for the third phase will be held on 1st October. On 5th September the notification will be issued and the last date for nomination will be 12th September, scrutiny 13th September and withdrawal of candidature 17th September.

On security arrangements, Kumar said, “Sufficient forces will remain to deal with any eventuality whatever comes on the way. Security threats to the candidates would thoroughly under the establishment and will be taken care of. Security cover would be provided to the candidates.”

“We will be absolutely clear in our resolve to ensure that the district officials behave absolutely impartial,” he said.

Referring to the participation of people of J&K in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CEC said, “This was a triumph of ballot over bullet. J&K people chose ballot over bullet and boycott.”

“We want the layers of democracy are strengthened in J&K. Percentage of vote increase is one aspect of strengthening the democracy. We expect that there would be more votes this time again,” he said.

Announcing the schedule for the Haryana Assembly polls, the CEC said elections to 90 seats will take place on 1st October and the notification will be issued on 5th September.

Kumar said the last date of filing nomination is 12th September and the scrutiny will take place the next day, while the last date of withdrawal for candidature is 16th September.

He said of these 90 Assembly seats, 17 are reserved for SCs.

The CEC said the total number of electors in Haryana 2.01 crore. Out of these 40.95 are young voters and 2.55 lakh are 85+ age. The total number of polling stations are 20,629.

The term of Haryana Assembly is due to expire on 3rd November.

Kumar said all the polling stations in J&K and Haryana will have minimum assured facilities including 100 per cent drinking water facilities, ramp and wheelchair. All the polling stations will have CCTV.

“We are committed to conduct inclusive and accessible elections in J&K and Haryana. Very strict instructions have been given to DEOs and SPs to ensure level playing field,” he said.

The CEC also appealed to the voters of J&K and Haryana to participate in the festival of democracy at large numbers.

“We appeal to the voters of J&K and Haryana to participate in largest numbers in the festival of democracy,” said Kumar.