Assembly election results 2023: BJP takes early lead in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress in Telangana

The BJP appeared set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and dislodge the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the grand old party seemed to oust the K Chandrashekher led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime in Telangana as the counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in these four states progress this afternoon.

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress in Telangana, as per the early trends of the Election Commission (EC).

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP, which has extensively campaigned in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is leading in 161 Assembly constituencies, the poll panel data showed at 13:40 pm.

Advertisement

The Opposition Congress, which fought the elections under the leadership of its Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath, is leading in 66 seats.

According to the poll panel trends, among the other parties leading in three seats is Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The party is leading in two assembly constituencies.

In his first reaction, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Earlier, I had said that the BJP will win with a grand majority. People’s love for us was visible everywhere.”

However, Nath exuded confidence that the Congress would form the government in Madhya Pradesh. “I have full faith on the voters of Madhya Pradesh. We will comfortably win,” the former chief minister told reporters.

According to the EC, in Rajasthan, the Opposition BJP has taken a lead over the Congress. The saffron party is leading in 113 Assembly seats.

The Congress, which fought under the leadership of Chief Minister and party veteran Ashok Gehlot, is leading in 70 seats, followed by others in 11 seats including Independent nine.

Elated by BJP’s performance, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “From the day one, I have been telling that the BJP will win with huge majority in Rajasthan. People of the Rajasthan voted based on the reality.”

He said, “In MP BJP will form the government with 2/3rds majority. In Chhattisgarh also we will form the government.”

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading in 54 seats while the ruling Congress in 33 constituencies, as per the latest poll panel’s trends. Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh said, “The BJP will form the government in Chhattisgarh with an absolute majority.”

In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 65 seats, followed by the BRS in 39 and BJP in nine seats. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in five seats and the Communist Party of India (CPI) in one.

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reedy said, “We will form government in Telangana. There is a special place for the Gandhi family in the hearts of people of Telangana.

Voting for 199 of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly was held in a single phase on November 25 and for the 230 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on November 17. Voting for 119 seats in Telangana took place on November 30 and 40 constituencies in Mizoram on November 7.

Voting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly was held in two-phases on November 7 and 17.