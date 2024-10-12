Assembly bypoll in UP: BJP to hold crucial meeting in Delhi tomorrow to select candidates

The BJP will hold a crucial meeting in Delhi tomorrow regarding the by-elections to be held for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, and State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh.

Party sources said on Saturday that BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the meeting.

Preparations for the by-elections and candidate selection will be discussed during the meeting. It is likely that the date of the by-elections will be announced between October 13 and 20.

The by-elections in UP will be held in the Milkipur assembly segment of Ayodhya, Katehri of Ambedkar Nagar, Sisamau of Kanpur, Karhal of Mainpuri, Majhwan of Mirzapur, Phulpur of Prayagraj, Khair of Aligarh, Meerapur of Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad of Ghaziabad, and Kundarki seat of Moradabad districts.

According to sources, the UP BJP has prepared a panel of three to four names for each seat. The list of candidates will be finalized after the names are discussed at the Delhi meeting tomorrow. The leadership will also be informed about the election preparations made so far at the government and organizational levels in UP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers, the State President, and the General Secretary of the organization have completed the first phase of the election campaign across all 10 seats.

The CM laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 5000 crore in all 10 assembly segments. At the same time, more than 30,000 youths have been given employment through organized employment fairs.

The Samajwadi Party has already announced candidates for 6 seats, while the BSP has selected candidates for 5 seats so far.