Assam’s Panchayat polls: Political parties gear up for fierce grassroots battle

With panchayat elections in Assam approaching fast, political parties are ramping up their preparations, spurred by the recent publication of draft electoral rolls.

These elections hold significant political weight, as they serve as a barometer of grassroots support for various parties and their policies.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is making concerted efforts to revitalise its grassroots presence. In preparation for the elections, the party has initiated reforms such as formation of district-level Political Affairs Committees to monitor and strengthen local party activities. Appointing younger leaders under 50 years as block presidents for new constituencies formed post-delimitation, signaling a generational shift in leadership. Organising alliances with anti-BJP parties under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc. District Congress committees have been granted autonomy to forge these alliances, tailoring them to local political dynamics.

A dedicated election committee comprising senior leaders has been established to oversee campaign preparations, emphasising robust candidate selection processes and representation from diverse socio-cultural groups like tea tribes and indigenous communities

The ruling BJP, buoyed by its extensive rural network and welfare schemes, is leveraging its organisational strength. Its focus remains on consolidating support in Assam’s villages, a key demographic in these elections. The BJP has already undertaken voter outreach programmes to cement its dominance

Regional players, such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), are also strategising to retain their influence in specific constituencies.

Both parties are likely to focus on hyper-local issues, emphasising their commitment to the needs of their respective voter bases.

These elections are expected to be fiercely contested, as they will set the stage for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

After the release of electoral rolls, the dates for the panchayat elections are likely to be announced soon.

The panchayat not only highlights the battle for rural Assam but also underlines the importance of coalition politics, grassroots mobilisation, and socio-cultural representation.