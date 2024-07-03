Assam RS MP calls for recognition of Majuli as a premier wedding destination

In her maiden speech in Parliament, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty passionately advocated recognition of Majuli, the world’s largest river island and a UNESCO heritage site in Assam, as a premier wedding destination.

Murty, nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Murmu, highlighted Majuli’s serene beauty and rich cultural heritage, contrasting it with the high-profile, glamorous weddings of celebrities like the Ambanis.

While international destinations are in high demand for weddings, Majuli remains unknown to 90 per cent of the population, she lamented. She called on Indians to embrace the island’s natural charm and vibrant culture, which includes Neo-Vaishnavite monasteries, traditional handicrafts, and indigenous festivals.

Nestled in the mighty Brahmaputra, Majuli boasts of scenic landscapes and cultural significance, recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Murty’s proposal challenges the trend of lavish weddings, suggesting instead a celebration of simplicity and cultural depth. She emphasised that, in another country, Majuli would be a top destination for weddings, entertainment, and recreation.

By promoting Majuli, Murty hopes to shift the focus from mainstream hotspots to this hidden gem, encouraging a deeper appreciation for India’s own cultural treasures.