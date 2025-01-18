Assam Rifles seizes heroin in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles has seized heroin worth Rs 34.5 lakh in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The operation resulted in the recovery of four hongs of heroin No. 4, weighing 46 grams. The seized contraband was handed over to the Zokhawthar Police for further legal proceedings.

Mizoram, with its porous borders adjoining Myanmar, has long been a critical route for the smuggling of drugs, arms, and other contraband.Beyond seizing contraband, the force has increased its focus on identifying and apprehending the masterminds behind smuggling networks, a statement said.

In recent years, Champhai district has emerged as a hotspot for smuggling due to its proximity to the Myanmar border. Concerted efforts by law enforcement agencies, including the Assam Rifles and local police, have led to significant seizures, but the challenge persists as smugglers exploit difficult terrain and local vulnerabilities.

Drug smuggling from Myanmar has far-reaching implications, contributing to addiction, organized crime, and funding for insurgent groups.