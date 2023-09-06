Assam Rifles foils smuggling bid in Manipur’s Kamjong, 958 bags of areca nuts seized

Assam Rifles on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a multi-crore illegal smuggling of areca nuts (Supari) in violence-hit Manipur’s Kamjong district.

“This illicit cargo was being clandestinely transported in 17 Shaktiman trucks through the General Area Sangka Lok Nala track, perilously close to the international border on the Indian side,” Assam Rifles said in a statement.

“Assam Rifles, operating diligently along the Indo-Myanmar border, achieved a significant breakthrough in curbing the illegal smuggling of Areca Nuts (Supari),” the statement added.

The team received intelligence inputs about the movement of contraband items in Manipur’s Kamjong district between August 26 and 31.

Following this, Assam Rifles launched a strategic operation in the suspected area.

“Technical surveillance was mounted and 958 bags filled with illicit areca nuts were recovered during the search operation. The estimated value of the seized items is approximately Rs 10.848 crores in the international market,” the statement added.

“The Assam Rifles intercepted this smuggling operation and confiscated both the 958 bags of Areca Nuts and the 17 Shaktiman vehicles involved,” it added.

The seized goods were handed over to the Forest Department in Kamjong for further legal proceedings.