Assam reels under devastating floods; PM Modi assures Central aid as CM Sarma tours worst-hit areas

As incessant rainfall continues to lash Assam and its adjoining regions, the flood situation in the state has turned grim, displacing over 5.35 lakh people across 22 districts and raising the death toll to 11.

With 15 major rivers in spate and vital infrastructure crippled, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed concern and assured full support from the Central government for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

CM Sarma took to social media to share details of his conversation with the Prime Minister. “A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government,” he tweeted. The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister assured all possible assistance and lauded the state’s response to the disaster.

According to the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, a total of 5,15,039 people in 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages have been affected. A total of 165 relief camps have been set up, currently sheltering 31,212 people, with 157 additional centres distributing aid. Over 12,610 hectares of crop area lie submerged, and 94 animals have been washed away.

Among the worst-affected districts, Sribhumi tops the list with nearly 2 lakh people impacted, followed by Cachar (77,961) and Nagaon (67,880). Lakhimpur, another severely hit district, bore the brunt of overflowing rivers, particularly due to water released from the Ranganadi Dam operated by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sarma visited flood-hit areas in Lakhimpur and Barak Valley on Monday.

The Chief Minister also warned of accountability for dam-induced flooding. “We will conduct an inquiry, and if anyone is found at fault, they will be made answerable. I told NEEPCO officials that releasing stored water all at once creates a ‘water bomb’ effect. We need a sustainable solution to this recurring issue,” he said.

Adding to the crisis, ferry services between Majuli and Jorhat have been suspended for two consecutive days, and multiple train services from Silchar were either cancelled or rescheduled due to waterlogging.

The meteorological forecast offers little relief. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted moderate to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Assam over the coming days, exacerbating fears of more flooding.

Embankment breaches and infrastructural damage have been reported from several areas, with roads, bridges, houses, and electricity poles sustaining considerable damage. Urban areas have not been spared either, with over 21,000 people affected by flash floods in towns across two districts.

Meanwhile, political leaders have stepped in to provide support and monitor the situation. Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi visited families of landslide victims and is expected to tour affected areas in the coming days.

Flooding in Assam is an annual calamity, often intensified by catchment rainfall in the eastern Himalayan foothills and the release of dam water upstream.