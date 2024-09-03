Assam Police unravel multi-crore investment scam, arrest key accused amid hunt for more involved

In a significant crackdown, Assam Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, Bishal Phukan, from Dibrugarh, in connection with a multi-crore investment scam that has defrauded hundreds of unsuspecting investors.

Phukan, allegedly the mastermind behind the scheme, lured victims by promising high returns on stock market investments, using notarised documents to enhance the credibility of his fraudulent operations.

According to police sources, Phukan diverted the funds for personal gain, registering himself with four companies to further facilitate his fraudulent activities. His arrest marks a crucial breakthrough in the investigation, but authorities are now uncovering a broader network of individuals potentially implicated in the scam.

Adding to the case’s complexity, police have also detained one Swapnanil Das from Guwahati, seizing two vehicles believed to be acquired with illicit funds.

The investigation has cast a wider net, leading to the scrutiny of budding Assamese actor and choreographer Sumi Bora. Authorities suspect Bora may have benefited from the proceeds of the scam, receiving substantial monetary gifts and other valuable items from Phukan.

Bora’s recent high-profile destination wedding in Udaipur, reportedly costing crores of rupees, has raised further suspicions regarding her involvement. Police efforts to question Bora have so far been unsuccessful, as she remains unreachable with her mobile phone switched off.

This arrest comes on the heels of another high-profile scam in Assam, involving Dipankar Barman, who fled the state after being accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud. Barman, who allegedly duped numerous individuals through fraudulent schemes, remains at large, with authorities intensifying their search to bring him to justice.

The similarities between the two cases have alarmed law enforcement, as both highlight the growing trend of young individuals exploiting financial systems for personal enrichment.

The Assam Police continue to investigate the extent of Phukan’s and Barman’s networks, aiming to bring all involved to justice and restore the public’s trust in the state’s financial landscape.