Assam Police seizes heroin worth Rs 3.5 Crore in Nagaon

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Assam Police seized heroin worth over Rs 3.5 crore and arrested a suspect in Nagaon district.

The operation, conducted following a specific tip-off, led to the interception of a vehicle and the discovery of 532.46 grams of heroin hidden in secret compartments on Friday night.

The arrest and seizure have drawn widespread attention as Assam intensifies its crackdown on drug trafficking under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister lauded the police on social media, stating:

“Based on input from an apprehended individual, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 532.46 grams of heroin after a thorough search. The seized drugs, worth ₹3.5 crore, were cleverly concealed in hidden chambers of the vehicle. Excellent work by @assampolice.”

Assam has been battling an upsurge in drug trafficking in recent years, with law enforcement agencies seizing large quantities of illicit substances in regular operations.

The state, due to its proximity to the infamous “Golden Triangle”—a drug-producing region bordering Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand—has emerged as a transit hub for narcotics smuggling.

Under the ongoing “War on Drugs” campaign initiated by the Sarma government, Assam Police has ramped up operations, employing technology and intelligence to dismantle trafficking networks.