Assam Police detain trio linked to ULFA-I

The Assam Police have detained three men for alleged their links with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The trio was arrested from the Maligaon area following reports about their suspicious movement in the area. Acting on this report, the police launched a hunt resulting in their arrest.

The three accused, Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das, were found in possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Asim Adhikari has been specifically is as a close associate of the ULFA-I. Despite claiming to work as a computer operator in Guwahati for several months, he is alleged to have involvement in recruiting members for the ULFA-I, police said.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the activities and potential connections of the detained individuals.