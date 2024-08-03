Assam poised to become India’s next electronic hub

Assam is close to a technological revolution as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for the state to become the next electronic hub of India.

On Saturday, Sarma performed the Bhumi Poojan ceremony for the Tata Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, alongside N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

The ambitious Rs 27,000 crore project is projected to create over 27,000 jobs and foster a world-class industrial ecosystem, significantly advancing India’s aim to become a global leader in new-age technology.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

The Tata facility will specialize in three core platform technologies: wire bond, flip chip, and integrated systems packaging (ISP).

There are also plans to extend the facility’s capabilities to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

This semiconductor assembly and testing facility will handle critical stages of the value chain, assembling and testing wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs before they are utilized in various products.

The state-of-the-art facility aims to meet the rising global demand across key sectors such as AI, industrial, and consumer electronics.

This initiative is expected to significantly boost industrialization in North-East India and is aligned with the Central Government’s semiconductor policy and the India Semiconductor Mission.

The Assam Government’s electronics policy further supports this project, marking a significant milestone in the region’s industrial growth.