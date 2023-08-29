Assam plans to plant one crore trees to usher in green economy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said with the upcoming Amrit Brikshya Andolan initiative wherein his government plans to plant one crore trees, will result in a transformative shift towards a green economy.

The initiative aims at planting one crore trees in a span of just two hours, fostering not only a greener landscape but also a sustainable economic future for the state.

A comprehensive approach will see Assam embarking on nine different Guinness World Record attempts as part of this mission.

With the event scheduled for September 17, Sarma recently conducted a thorough review of the preparations for this program.

“The ensuing Amrit Brikshya Andolan will herald a tree-based economy in Assam. As part of the exercise, 9 different Guinness World Records will be attempted to be made,” Sarma tweeted.

Sarma emphasized that the pursuit of Guinness World Records isn’t the ultimate goal. Rather, it serves as a means to an end—a greener and healthier environment for the generations to come.

By focusing on planting 1 crore commercial tree saplings within the span of two hours, Assam strives to underscore the vital role that trees play in building a sustainable economy that extends well beyond our lifetimes, he added.

An interesting facet of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan initiative is the active involvement of children and women as informal ambassadors.

The government is also incentivising the entire process. Beyond the initial planting, a financial reward of Rs 200 per plant awaits those trees that successfully navigate their first three years of growth.

Sarma underscored the importance of these commercial tree varieties in shaping a sustainable economy.