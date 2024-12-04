Assam launches Rs 2,529 cr scheme for Rural Healthcare

In a move to enhance healthcare access in rural Assam, the state government has unveiled the Rs 2,529.17 crore Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST). This ambitious initiative aims to upgrade existing healthcare facilities and build new infrastructure, significantly improving secondary care services across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the scheme on social media, highlighting the construction of 10 new district hospitals under the project, which will collectively add 1,150 beds to the state’s healthcare capacity. Alongside these new facilities, 25 existing healthcare centers will be redeveloped to ensure quality healthcare reaches underserved areas.

“This transformative initiative will bridge gaps in healthcare infrastructure while enhancing service delivery in rural and semi-urban areas,” he emphasized.

The scheme focuses on building modern infrastructure that meets current healthcare standards. Improving secondary care access through new and redeveloped facilities and boosting operational efficiencies at state, district, and facility levels.The Chief Minister expressed optimism that the ASSIST scheme will address critical healthcare challenges in rural Assam, ensuring equitable access to essential medical services for all.