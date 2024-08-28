Assam govt to bring law mandating 6-month notice before marriage

The Assam government is set to introduce a new law in April 2025 that will require couples to provide a six-month notice before marriage, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking in the Assam Assembly, Sarma emphasized that the move is intended to preserve the sanctity of marriage, which he believes is being undermined by couples eloping or changing their identities on social media.

Sarma expressed concerns over the increasing trend of individuals meeting on social media, altering their names, and entering into relationships that bypass traditional norms.

He stated, “Marriage is a legally recognized and respected institution, but its respect is being eroded due to people eloping. This new law will mandate prior registration or notification to address this issue.”

The Chief Minister clarified that while he does not use the term “Love Jihad,” the government aims to ensure that marriages take place in a systematic and dignified manner.

He highlighted that the current Special Marriage Act of 1954 requires a one-month notice for inter-religious marriages, but the new law will extend this period to six months.

Sarma further stated that the law will apply to all inter-religious marriages, regardless of whether it involves Hindus, Muslims, or any other communities.

“We cannot accept marriages where individuals change their identities to deceive others. Such practices cannot form the foundation of a prosperous family,” he added.

Additionally, Sarma called for a broader debate on the demographic changes in Assam, particularly between Hindus and Muslims, which he described as a pressing issue for the state.

He warned that these changes could lead to significant challenges if not addressed.

The proposed law is expected to be part of state amendments to the Special Marriage Act of 1954 and will apply specifically to inter-religious marriages.