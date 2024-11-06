Assam govt suspends 5 officers for dereliction of poll duties

In a move to uphold administrative discipline, the Assam government has suspended five Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers for allegedly neglecting their assigned election duties.

The officers—Konkonyoti Saikia, Prismita Dihingia, Jintu Sharma, Saroj Kumar Deka, and Kabya Shree Dihingia—were appointed to various election-related posts as part of routine assignments coordinated with the Election Commission of India.

Despite being explicitly directed to assume these critical roles, none of the officers reported for duty, sparking swift disciplinary action from the government.

The officers’ transfer to election posts was aligned with established protocols to support the Election Commission’s preparations for upcoming polls, ensuring transparency and efficient management at polling stations across Assam.

These assignments are essential for fair and efficient electoral operations, particularly as the state prepares for what could be a high-stakes election season.

According to government officials, the absence of the five officers raised immediate concerns, given the importance of these roles in the electoral process.

In addition to their suspension, the Assam government has ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding their non-compliance.

This investigation will delve into whether the officers’ actions were a result of negligence, miscommunication, or if other mitigating factors were involved.

The probe will determine the level of accountability and if further disciplinary measures are warranted.

An official spokesperson emphasized the importance of timely and rigorous compliance with election-related duties, stating that the state has zero tolerance for lapses that could potentially undermine electoral processes.

The inquiry’s findings will be closely watched, as it may set a precedent for handling similar cases of administrative neglect in the future.

In recent years, Assam has been keen on tightening administrative efficiency and discipline among civil servants, particularly within the ACS cadre by enforcing strict measures against dereliction of duty.