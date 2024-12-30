Assam Governor launches BTR Community Vision Document

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday unveiled the Bodoland Territorial Region’s (BTR) Community Vision Document, emphasizing its significance in the transformative journey of the region following the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

The Governor highlighted that the historic accord marked the end of decades of violence, fostering peace and paving the way for development in the region.

Advertisement

The Community Vision Document, developed through extensive consultations with community leaders and stakeholders, reflects the aspirations of 26 diverse communities within BTR.

Advertisement

It aims to promote inclusivity and tackle persistent challenges such as economic underdevelopment and lack of employment opportunities.

BTR Chief Pramod Boro described the document as a strategic roadmap for sustainable growth, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that the document identifies and addresses the unique challenges faced by the 35-lakh population of the region, ensuring representation for all communities.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures, including Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, state ministers, and senior officials from the state government and the Bodoland Territorial Council.