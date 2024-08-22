Assam DGP issues strict directive to police units, calls for lawful conduct of citizens

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, issued a firm directive on Thursday, instructing all police units in the state to ensure strict adherence to the law in maintaining order.

The directive follows a series of recent incidents involving criminal acts where the victims and accused belong to different communities, raising concerns about communal harmony in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DGP Singh reiterated the Assam Police’s commitment to upholding the law.

“Reiterating the commitment of @assampolice to strict adherence to law. I request all stakeholders to cooperate with us in maintaining L&O in the state. Instructions have been issued to all field formations for strict action against anyone trying to break the law,” he wrote.

The directive emphasised that police must “proceed in absolute accordance with the law” when dealing with cases that could potentially inflame communal tensions. DGP Singh also instructed district police units to hold regular meetings with Thana Level Nagrik Committees, district administrations, and community stakeholders to foster amity among different communities.

A crucial aspect of the directive is the warning against any form of vigilante justice or actions that bypass legal procedures.

“There should be no space for resorting to instant justice or actions beyond the law by any section of people,” the directive stated. It also mandated that field police units “ensure the rule of law under all circumstances,” with a stern warning that “failure to do so shall be viewed adversely and dealt with accordingly.”