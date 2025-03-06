We aim to reach out to every citizen with basic facilities: Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated her government’s commitment to reach out to every citizen of the national capital with basic facilities.

“Our aim is that all basic facilities reach every citizen of Delhi properly, and for this we are continuously working on it,” Rekha Gupta wrote in a post on X.

Starting the campaign on the ground with her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, the chief minister inspected a school at ward number 55 of the assembly constituency on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, she said, “People here are upset due to the sewage chaos as the drains are not built and the work that had to be done in an industrial area is yet to be done.”

Accompanied by senior officials from the PWD, DDA, MCD, DUSIB, and other departments, Gupta visited Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, Haiderpur Village Chowk, and other areas of the ward interacting with locals on their problems related to water, roads and sanitation and directing the officials to ensure resolution of the issues based on their feedback.

“Small or big market complexes are also facing the same problem. The previous government used to just advertise people’s problems and pain, but I will try to solve these issues,” she added.

Commenting on the upcoming budget, Gupta said, “As part of the ‘Viksit Delhi’ Budget 2025-2026 consultation process, we have gathered suggestions and expectations from the public.”

“From these meetings, I have understood that for years, the previous governments’ rules have caused deep pain and hardships for people of the city,” she said.