Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accuses CM of ‘moral crime’

Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament and the President of the Assam Congress, has strongly criticized the approval of government grant of Rs 10 crore to a company associated with the Chief Minister, labeling it a moral transgression.

The war of words escalated on social media as the Congress leader accused the Chief Minister of committing a ‘moral crime.’

Taking to his social media account, Gaurav Gogoi stated: “In the court of public opinion, receiving approval for a government grant of Rs 10 crore for a company linked to the Chief Minister is a moral offense. A Chief Minister should consider resigning, regardless of when or if the money was transferred. Granting approval crosses the ethical line.”

This fresh attack on the state’s Chief Minister occurred shortly after an intense social media battle, which ended with both sides expressing gratitude.

On September 14, the heated social media dispute between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a nasty turn following Gogoi’s allegations of Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, being involved in a land scam, with both individuals resorting to personal attacks.