Chamoli: Indian Army rescues 14 civilians from avalanche-affected area in Mana

The Indian Army successfully rescued 14 civilians from the avalanche-affected area in Mana, Chamoli, on Saturday morning.

According to the Indian Army, search and rescue operations have been ongoing for more than 24 hours.

“With slight respite in the weather, three injured personnel evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medical care through Indian Army-hired civil helicopters,” Surya Command Indian Army posted on X.

Meanwhile, all available equipment and personnel are being deployed in collaboration with various agencies to assist with the rescue efforts.

Indian Army’s Brig MS Dhillon said that one party of the Indian Army rescued 14 more people who were trapped in the avalanche.

“The Indian Army carried out rescue operations all through the night. One party of the Indian Army rescued 14 more people who were trapped in the avalanche. They are being taken for medical treatment, and one of them is critical,” Dhillon said.

So far, 47 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers have been safely rescued from the Uttarakhand avalanche site in the Mana village in Chamoli district, and an additional 14 civilians have been rescued by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari said that 4 choppers are being used in the rescue operation through the Army.

“Of the total 55 people, 47 have been rescued from Mana. We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors’ observation. Three of them are stable…I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon,” Chamoli DM said.

The Uttarakhand government issued helpline numbers for people seeking assistance or information regarding the avalanche.