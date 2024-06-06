Assam CM says ‘communalization of politics’ over high turnout in Muslim areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed concern over the higher turnout in minority-dominated areas of Assam, saying it indicates “communalization of politics” in the state.

Speaking to the media, he highlighted that Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain’s victory by a margin of 10 lakh votes in Dhubri constituency raises concerns about demographic changes in Assam.

He claimed that the Congress win in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency resulted from demographic shifts in the state.

Sarma stated that while BJP led in Hindu-dominated assembly segments, Muslim voters in Muslim-majority areas helped Congress secure the seat.

The Chief Minister further asserted that Hindu voters do not vote communally, as their votes are split among the BJP, Congress, and AGP.

During the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Dhubri reported the highest voter turnout in Assam at 92.08%.

Barpeta and Nagaon also saw high voter participation, with turnouts of 85.24% and 84.97%, respectively.

Assam’s Lok Sabha elections were conducted in three phases, with the first phase on April 19 seeing a turnout of 78.25%, the second phase on April 26 with 77.35%, and the third phase on May 7 reaching 81.71%.

Dhubri and Barpeta recorded high turnouts on May 7 during the third phase, while Nagaon had a strong showing on April 26 in the second phase.

In Dhubri, approximately 24.5 lakh out of 26 lakh eligible voters participated in the electoral process.