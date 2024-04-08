Assam CM Sarma says only one application filed under CAA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said despite concerns about mass influx following implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), only one individual from the state has applied for citizenship since the Act came into effect.

Addressing the media, HE emphasized that emotions were manipulated by certain groups with vested interests under the guise of CAA, demanding accountability from those who propagated fears of an inundation of foreigners into Assam.

“There is no such thing as CAA; To date, only one person from Barak Valley has filed for citizenship under CAA,” Sarma clarified.

He underscored that the protests against CAA were based on misconceptions and urged protestors to take responsibility for their actions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear the case against CAA filed by the Coordination Committee on April 9th, providing legal backing to their opposition to the legislation.

Assam’s history with CAA is marked by violent protests in 2019, resulting in casualties. Indigenous groups express concerns that CAA could lead to an influx of immigrants, altering the demographic landscape of the region.

Following the recent notification of the act, various organizations and opposition parties in Assam have intensified their protests against CAA.