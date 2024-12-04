Assam CM ramps up preparations for 2025 Investor Summit and cultural showcase

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified efforts to ensure the success of the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance, scheduled for February 2025.

During his visit to New Delhi, Sarma extended formal invitations to several Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the summit’s significance in driving investment and showcasing Assam’s cultural heritage.

Sarma held strategic discussions with key Union Ministers, focusing on infrastructure, commerce, and regional development and discussed the progress of national highway projects, particularly the ambitious Guwahati ring road. Sarma expressed satisfaction with the Ministry’s support, stating that the projects are progressing efficiently to meet deadlines.

Sarma also met Development of North Eastern Region(DoNER) MInister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and his discussions centered around the state’s ongoing development projects and the upcoming Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, a cultural initiative celebrating the Northeast’s diversity. Scindia was formally invited to attend the February summit.

He also met Commerce and Industry MInister Piyush Goyal and emphasised the summit’s potential to attract investors and sought his Ministry’s assistance in engaging stakeholders. Sarma described the meeting as productive, reflecting optimism about securing strong investor participation.

Sarma held a meeting with BJP President and Union Minister J P Nadda and highlighted Assam’s advancements in healthcare, particularly under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Nadda was invited to attend the summit, underscoring its focus on economic growth and welfare.

Sarma extended Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav a formal invitation and discussed opportunities for enhancing connectivity in the region.

The Advantage Assam Investor Summit, first launched in 2018, serves as a platform to showcase Assam’s economic potential and attract investments across sectors like infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and technology. The upcoming edition in 2025 aims to build on this legacy, with a particular focus on sustainable growth and integration with national and global markets.

Complementing the summit, the Mega Jhumur Performance will spotlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Jhumur, a traditional dance form performed by tea garden communities, reflects the state’s vibrant ethos and unity.

Sarma’s outreach aligns with Assam’s strategic efforts to position itself as a key economic hub in the Northeast while celebrating its cultural roots. By engaging Union Ministers and inviting key stakeholders, the Chief Minister aims to ensure a robust platform for investment, development, and cultural exchange.

The 2025 summit is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Assam into an attractive destination for investors while preserving its unique identity.