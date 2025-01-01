Assam CM flags alarming rise in infiltration from Bangladesh, cites economic collapse

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday expressed grave concern over a sharp rise in infiltration from Bangladesh, linking it to economic collapse and widespread unemployment in the neighboring country’s textile industry.

“Every day, Assam Police detect 20-30 infiltrators, with a similar trend observed in Tripura,” Sarma said, emphasising the severity of the issue.

Assam shares a 263-kilometre border with Bangladesh, of which a significant portion is porous, making it vulnerable to illegal crossings.

The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, coupled with the collapse of its vital textile industry, has rendered many workers jobless, prompting them to seek better opportunities across the border.

“The economy in the neighboring country has collapsed amid unrest, impacting the majority community more than minorities,” Sarma stated. He pointed out that Indian textile units are exacerbating the issue by offering financial incentives to attract cheap labour illegally.

Sarma highlighted the measures taken by the Assam government, which has detained and pushed back over 1,000 infiltrators. However, he noted that arrests are avoided as detainees often secure bail in Indian courts.

Regarding infiltration by Bangladeshi Hindus, Sarma said there have been no attempts recorded in the last five months. “Whoever wanted to come likely did so decades ago. Many stayed back due to their affinity for their land. We should not encourage them to come now,” he added.

The issue was also discussed with other northeastern Chief Ministers and raised during the North Eastern Council plenary meeting in Agartala. Sarma called for stricter border management and legal action against Indian industries that incentivise illegal immigration.

Bangladesh has faced political and economic turmoil in recent years, with its textile sector—one of its largest sources of employment—experiencing significant setbacks.

These factors have led to a surge in economic migration with Assam due to its shared border, becoming a primary entry point.