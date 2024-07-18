Assam CM extends help following Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is actively coordinating with relevant authorities following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which occurred at around 2:35 pm between the Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, resulted in the derailment of at least four coaches of the train.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) released a statement on X, noting, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh – Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.”

Advertisement

The Ministry of Railways has released several helpline numbers to assist affected passengers and their families. The numbers include Commercial Control Tinsukia: 9957555984; Furkating (FKG): 9957555966; Mariani (MXN): 6001882410; Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798; Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959; Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960. Additionally, helpline numbers for the Guwahati station have been issued: 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, and 0361-2731623.

This derailment is the latest in a series of train accidents in India, highlighting ongoing concerns about railway safety. Recent months have seen several similar incidents across the country, prompting renewed calls for improvements in railway infrastructure and safety protocols.