Assam CM condemns Haldibari incident

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident at Haldibari where a vehicle mishandled a rhino on a road.

Chief Minister Himanta proclaimed that the rhino has survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

Taking to a microblogging site, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma added, “Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted and fined.”

He further added, “Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor.”

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

Kaziranga National Park was opened for tourists this season on September 22. Chief Minister Sarma, on the day, also unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh in Kaziranga along with Vasudev.

These rhino statues have been created using the ashes collected from burning rhino horns. It may be noted that on September 22, last year, the Assam government made history when a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns was consigned to flames to send across a strong message to the poachers and illegal horn traders that rhino horns have no medicinal value.

The rhino statues thus created are an attempt to immortalize the efforts and dedication of those who selflessly protect Assam’s pride, the great one-horned rhinoceros.

( With Inputs from ANI )