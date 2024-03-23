One-horned rhino found dead in Kaziranga National Park

A one-horned rhino was found lifeless, its horn ruthlessly removed at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, raising concerns about poaching activities in the area.

The carcass was discovered on Saturday within the Burapahar range of the park, prompting swift action from Assam forest department officials who arrived promptly to retrieve it for post-mortem examination.

Although the exact cause of death is still being investigated, the absence of the horn strongly indicates the involvement of poachers.

This unfortunate incident follows another recent discovery earlier this month, when a rhinoceros carcass was found in Gai Tapu, also within Kaziranga National Park. Workers discovered the carcass along the riverbanks, with the rhino suspected to have died from age-related ailments.