King of Bhutan to visit Assam from November 3 to 5

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is scheduled to make a personal visit to Assam in November. His visit will take place from November 3 to 5.

During his trip, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on November 3. He will participate in a cultural event organised by the Assam government. Assam’s Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, will host a dinner in the honor of the king.

On November 4, the king of Bhutan will travel to the renowned Kaziranga National Park. The same day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will host a dinner for the Bhutanese king in Kaziranga.

Accompanying King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his visit will be his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, and their two sons.

Born on February 21, 1980, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck assumed the throne on December 9, 2006, following his father’s abdication, and a public coronation ceremony was held on November 9, 2008, marking 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan. He holds the title of Druk Gyalpo, which means dragon king, as the reigning monarch of the Kingdom of Bhutan.