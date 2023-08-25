Assam CM announces creation of four new districts in the state

SC suspends implementation of NRI quota for MBBS Admissions in Assam
The apex court order came during the hearing of a PIL expressing concern over the reservation of medical seats for NRIs, involving a substantial fee of Rs 18 lakh per seat.
The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the establishment of four additional districts within the state.
This decision was reached after a discussions held during the 100th cabinet meeting in Guwahati. The recently-constituted districts have been named as Hojai, Bishwanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this noteworthy announcement during a press briefing in Guwahati, following his leadership of the 100th cabinet meeting.
He emphasized that these changes align with a strategic vision aimed at optimizing governance efficiency and ensuring improved accessibility of public services to the citizens.
