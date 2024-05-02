One dead, several injured in bus accident in Assam

A night super bus travelling from Agartala to Guwahati overturned near Ditokcherra in Assam’s Dima Hasao district which resulted in the loss of one life and several people being injured.

The bus, identified as belonging to Seema Travels, is suspected to have been speeding, with indications that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, as per police reports.

Currently, the driver is on the run, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Police from Harangajao and Ditokcherra, in conjunction with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, mobilised to the scene to aid the passengers.

One male passenger, identified as Dibraj Deb Barma, aged 33 and hailing from Maharani Kamalpur village in Tripura’s Dhalai district, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The severity of the situation led to six passengers sustaining grave injuries, necessitating their referral to Silchar Medical College after initial treatment at Harangajao.

Additionally, at least 25 others with minor injuries are currently receiving medical attention at the Harangajao Public Health Centre.