Punjab govt enhances welfare measures for families of martyred soldiers

The Punjab government, in a significant move, has enhanced the ex-gratia amount for the next of kin of martyred soldiers from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, said an official statement issued on Saturday.

Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat said: “The Punjab Government is firmly committed to the welfare of military personnel, martyr’s families, and ex-servicemen. The increase in the ex-gratia amount to Rs 1 crore underscores our respect and gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.”

This decision reflects the government’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of its armed forces personnel. As of now, 24 families of martyred soldiers have benefited from this enhanced financial assistance.

In addition to the ex-gratia increase, the government has implemented other welfare measures, including doubling the ex-gratia payments for disabled soldiers, ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 40 lakh based on the level of disability.

These initiatives aim to provide financial stability and support to the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.