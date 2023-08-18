Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain resigns from cabinet post

Rajen Gohain, a prominent figure in the Assam BJP, has stepped down as chairperson of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, which is a post of cabinet rank.

Gohain, a former Union minister of state, has a long stint in Assam politics.

He had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014, after which he was denied party ticket in 2019.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the recent delimitation process that resulted in parts of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency being incorporated into the newly-formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.

In his resignation letter addressed to the state chief minister, Gohain mentioned his more than two decades of staunch support to the BJP’s ideology and his commitment to nurturing the party on a somber note. He also raised his concerns about the impact of the delimitation process on BJP’s future prospects.

The leader believed that the newly-structured 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency would become unwinnable for BJP candidates due to demographic shifts.

In his letter, Gohain expressed a sense of betrayal and disappointment. He emphasised his significant contribution to the party over a span of 25 years, including representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency for four consecutive terms.

He had hoped that his experience should have been taken into consideration and his concerns regarding the safety and identity of the constituency’s residents should have been given more consideration.