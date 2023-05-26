Assam: Army helps in construction of school for visually impaired at Khatkhati village

The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army as part of ‘Operation SADBHAVANA’ has been undertaking a variety of projects in underdeveloped areas of Assam with the aim of providing humanitarian assistance to the less privileged, stated an official release.

To empower visually challenged children living in remote areas of Assam, Gajraj Corps has helped with the construction of a school at village Khatkati in district East Karbi Anglong in a phased manner. “In the year 2021, Phase I of the project was executed by constructing the blind school building. This year, the Indian Army as part of Phase II of the project has constructed another building which caters for additional classrooms and administrative setup towards enhancing the overall functionalities,” stated an official release.

The school was eventually dedicated to the nation and handed over to Madhumita Bhagwati, DC, East Karbi Anglong by the Indian Army in the presence of civil administration and the local populace, it said.

“Citizens from nearby villages gathered in large numbers on the occasion and conveyed their appreciation to the Indian Army for the construction of the school building. Which was done after taking local aspirations into consideration,” it further said.

Gaon Bura of Khatkati Village Babu Bongong and President United International Mission Christopher Prince Fernandes thanked the Army besides lauding the efforts made by it towards the onerous task of guarding the borders as well as undertaking efforts to mitigate the sufferings of people and improving quality of life of the deprived and physically challenged children of North East states of the country.