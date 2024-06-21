Ashwini Vaishnaw participates in Yoga Day event at Lodhi Garden

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) here on Friday.

The Minister took part in the yoga session at the Lodhi Garden.

In coordination with the NDMC, the Union Ministry of AYUSH and six yoga institutions observed the IDY at eight prominent locations in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, “India gives yoga a unique identity. Today, people all over the world are practising yoga for their physical and mental fitness. A large population has increasingly embraced yoga in the last decade.”

In another yoga programme at Nehru Park, NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said, “Yoga not only enhances physical flexibility and mental peace but also significantly improves our overall health. In today’s fast-paced life, yoga is crucial in maintaining balance in our lifestyle. We are pleased that so many people participated in the event and experienced the benefits of yoga.”

He informed that the NDMC organised the main events of the IDY at eight prominent locations in the city, including Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Kartavya Path, IAS Residential Complex, New Moti Bagh, Sanjay Jheel – Lakshmi Bai Nagar, Singapore Park – Chanakyapuri, and Central Park.

Besides these prominent locations, yoga protocol events were also held at the NDMC old age home, working women’s hostel, resident welfare associations, and various offices.

The NDMC collaborated with Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Gayatri Parivar, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Isha Yoga Centre, The Yoga Institute, Akhil Bhartiya Yoga Shikshak Mahasangh, and Bharatiya Yog Sansthan for the success of the IDY in the New Delhi area.