# India

Ashwini Vaishnaw, his deputy Murugan assume charge in I & B Ministry

Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday assumed charge as Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

SNS | New Delhi | June 11, 2024 2:31 pm

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: ANI)

Speaking with the media on the occasion, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the upliftment of the poor.

He reiterated the Cabinet decision for construction of three crore rural and urban houses yesterday and said that the first Cabinet decision on the first day of the government is devoted to the empowerment of the poor. He further stated that the government will continue to serve the people of the country.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for this opportunity to serve as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Dr L Murugan also assumed charge as Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.
Speaking with the media on the occasion, he expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for reposing his faith in him. He further stated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plays a key role in executing government policies by acting as a communication bridge between the government and the people of the country.

Dr Murugan stated that the government is committed to ‘Garib Kalyan’ (welfare of poor).

